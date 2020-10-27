Top Harare lawyer in messy divorce

A TOP Harare lawyer Musindo Dunira Hungwe is embroiled in a messy divorce with his wife of 10 years and mother of his five kids whom he is accusing of bed hopping.

The matter has spilled into the High Court in which Hungwe has filed divorce summons against his wife Portia Hungwe (nee Pawira).

It is his submissions that his relationship with Pawira has irretrievably broken to an extent that there are no prospects of success on reconciliation.

“The marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down and there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage between them for one or more of the following reasons…

“The defendant improperly associated with several men during the subsistence of the marriage resulting in a total erosion of trust which is inconsistent with the institution of marriage,” reads the summons.

“The parties have lost love, affection, trust and respect for each other and have become distant and withdrawn from each other and are now like total strangers who can go for days without even a single conversation whilst in the same house which situation the plaintiff finds totally incompatible with the continuation of a normal marriage.”

The two were married in 2010 in Chivi.

Hungwe of Kadzere, Hungwe and Mandevere Legal practitioners said during the subsistence of the marriage, the parties did not acquire any immovable properties.

He said they only acquired one Mercedes Benz E Class which is a non-runner plus some household furniture.

Hungwe said he wants the custody of the couple’s five children while proposing Pawira gets reasonable access to the kids.

He also says he can cover all the other expenses including food, shelter, medication and clothing for the children.

The top lawyer further proposed to the court that his wife be made to take care of her upkeep since she was also employed.

The matter is pending.