Have you ever wondered how you to get your man to open up and talk about his dirty and naughty side? Worry not, here are the questions to ask that will make open up.

‘Do you like dirty talking while having sex?’

Most men who enjoy dirty talking are too embarrassed to reveal this secret. And the easiest way to get your man to open up is by asking him when he doesn’t feel the pressure of being judged about it, which is outside of the bedroom.

‘What do you think should be our next step to make our sex life more exciting?’

If your sex life is starting to get predictable, this is a great way to get your man to talk about new things he’d like to try in bed without feeling awkward.

‘Before we started dating, did you ever fantasise about me?’

You’ve always wanted to know just how badly he wanted to hook up with you, this is the time to find out what he finds attractive about you.

‘Tell me about the sexiest dream you’ve ever had about me.’

Conversations like these can add fun to your sex life. It’s also a great way to get your guy to talk about his sexual fantasies while using his dream as an excuse.

‘What do you think is the sexiest part of my body?’

Once you know this, all you have to do is use that part of your body to arouse and turn him on. He’ll also tell you the reason why he thinks it’s sexy and then you can use that to your advantage. – W24