Zimbabwe opposition turmoil fuels fears of increased repression

The recent upheaval within the opposition, sparked by Nelson Chamisa’s resignation from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is predicted to create an opportunity for the government to intensify human rights violations, according to a local watchdog.

Chamisa’s departure from the CCC last month, citing its alleged infiltration by Zanu-PF, has left the opposition in disarray, as noted in the monthly monitoring report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP). This disarray, the report suggests, could embolden Zanu-PF to escalate rights abuses.

“The uncertainty surrounding Nelson Chamisa’s political direction following his withdrawal from the CCC has put the state’s repressive apparatus on high alert, increasing the likelihood of human rights violations,” the report states.

“Partisan distribution of aid and intimidation of opposition supporters may rise. The Zanu-PF government might intensify its crackdown on the opposition to weaken it, further restricting democratic space. Chamisa’s exit from the CCC could also lead to intra-party violence as rivals vie to fill the void.”

Chamisa’s silence on his future political plans has left opposition members of parliament and councillors uncertain about their next steps.

ZPP also highlights Sengezo Tshabangu’s role in the recalls of elected officials, which could pave the way for the dominance of a single party.

“Chamisa’s resignation, coupled with the recalls initiated by Tshabangu, suggests a slide towards a one-party state. The recalls of MPs and local authorities have triggered a series of by-elections, the latest held on February 3, 2024,” the report notes.

The report also raises concerns about the country being in election mode just six months after the general election, impacting service delivery, particularly in local authorities.

“Chamisa’s departure and the subsequent recalls have prolonged the electioneering period, diverting attention from service delivery. This neglect of duties infringes on people’s rights to essential services as politicians prioritize campaigning and internal conflicts,” the report concludes.

Source – newzimbabwe

