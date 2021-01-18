Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy, says ZANU PF

THE revolutionary party, ZANU PF, says the governance of the country is premised on the rule of law.

This comes after an article published by the NewsDay this Monday titled “Release Chin’ono, Mahere, Sikhala- ed told”,

In a statement, ZANU PF National Spokesperson, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy and not a banana republic, which implies the separation of powers as evidenced by the existence of the executive, the judiciary and the legislature.

Khaya Moyo said to expect President Emmerson Mnangagwa to interfere with law enforcement agencies and the judiciary is absurdity in the extreme.

He said the ZANU PF party takes great exception to the demands by amnesty international and its acolytes for the president to release Hopewell Chin’ono, Fadzayi Mahere and Job Sikhala from lawful custody.

The ZANU PF Spokesperson said all citizens who are suspected to have committed crimes in Zimbabwe are subjected to due processes of the law irrespective of one’s political affiliation and station in life.

He added that no one is above the law and the constitution should be respected by all citizens.