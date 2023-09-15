Zanu PF Politburo meets amid mounting tensions in the country

Zanu-PF is scheduled to convene an Ordinary Session of the Politburo today, as confirmed by Chris Mutsvangwa, the Secretary for Information and Publicity.

This session marks the party’s first meeting following its victory in the recent harmonized elections. In an official statement, Mutsvangwa announced that the gathering will take place at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare.

“The Secretary-General, Dr. Obert Mpofu, would like to inform all party members that there will be a routine meeting of the Politburo scheduled for Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Zanu-PF headquarters, the heart of the people’s revolution. The meeting is set to commence at 2:30 pm, and all members are expected to be in their seats by 1:45 pm punctually,” he stated.

Source – The Herald

