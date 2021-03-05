Zanu-PF heavyweights bounce back

ZANU-PF senior party members who have been lying low in the second republic under President Emerson Mnangagwa have bounced back to reclaim their political clout within the party structures.

Business Times can report that those that have come out of political hibernation in their provinces include the former political commissar Webster Shamu from Mashonaland West Province, former Health Minister, David Parirenyatwa and another former security Minister, Sydney Sekeramayi.

ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu confirmed the development this week.

“I confirm that (David) Parirenyatwa is the secretary for health portfolio in ZANU-PF. Others including Sekeremayi have also bounced back,” Mpofu told Business Times.

Shamu has been roped in by the ZANU-PF commissariat department under Victor Matemadanda as one of the political advisors.

Shamu was the political commissar during the tenure of the late former president Robert Mugabe. He was fired as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland West Province in May 2018.

Parirenyatwa was recently appointed to the post of secretary for Health in the politburo taking over from the expelled member Cleveria Chizema.

Parirenyatwa hails from Mashonaland East province.

He has been appointed by ZANU-PF at a time when the country is battling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parirenyatwa, who has some private surgeries in the country, had returned to continue his medical profession.

Politburo member Sekeremayi has been lying low since a failed attempt by the G-40 cabal for him to succeed Mugabe fell through after the November 2017 military assisted transition.

The veteran politician, who has held Cabinet portfolios of Defence and State Security, is heavily tipped to take over the post of the provincial chairmanship in Mashonaland East following the death of former cabinet minister Joel Biggie Matiza in January.

Contacted for comment, Sekeremayi told Business Times: “I am working for the party mobilising support as one of the senior party members in the province.”