4 prison officers killed in car accident

FOUR prison officers based at Mutare Remand Prison died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck at Selbourne, along Mutare-Nyanga Road this afternoon.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson, Liberty Mhlanga confirmed the accident.

He however could not be drawn into revealing more details about the accident and referred questions to Superintendent Ukama, who is the officer-in-charge at Mutare Remand Prison.

Supt Ukama could not be reached for comment as he was said to have rushed to the scene of the crash.

More details to follow….