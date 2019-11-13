‘Only a revolution can remove ZANU PF’ Jonathan Moyo says

Professor Jonathan Moyo says the only way that can removed the oppressive system of ZANU PF is through a revolution and not through reforms.

Posting on twitter on Wednesday Moyo said, “As a former revolutionary party ZanuPF knows that the only way of changing an oppressive system is through a revolution, not reforms. In the struggle, Zanu did not think Rhodesian oppression could be reformed. Perpetrators of oppression, not its victims, can reform their system!”

The opposition MDC has been on record calling for reforms but the ruling ZXANU PF has been turning a deaf ear.

Professor Moyo is on record saying ZANU PF will never reform itself out of power.



In 2016 he told journalists at the Bulawayo Press Club on Friday that, “They (opposition) want to say put in place electoral reforms that will ensure that you lose and we win. And we’re saying no.