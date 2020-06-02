Mashakada crosses the floor, dumps Chamisa for Khupe

“We have much to lose if we do not agree to work with Khupe. We do not have a choice. How are we going to survive? The party doesn’t have the money to pay us whilst we are unemployed,” said one of the MPs who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Former Daily News editior and vocal opposition activist Pedzisai Runhanya also confirmed Mashakada has defected.
“Today 2 June 2020 MDC MPs and Senators that have defected to MDC-ZANU PF will be clear when Parliament meets today in what appears to be the breaking point on allegiance. Im hearing that Hatfield MP since 2000 Tapiwa Mashakada has crossed the line. Good for him because that’s his last term,” Ruhanya posted on Twitter.
The MPs are reported to have been waiting for the High Court ruling on the recalling of MDC Alliance MPs by the MDC-T. The MDC Alliance responded by directing its MPs to disengage from parliament activities, a directive that was not followed by some of the legislators.
The opposition party has been under siege from the Zanu PF government since the lockdown started. Mnangagwa is believed to be talking advantage of the lockdown to forcibly change the leadership of the MDC Alliance through abductions and abuse of the courts.
Recently, MDC-T leaders performed rituals at Morgan Tsvangirai grave and pleaded with the deceased to help them defeat MDC Alliance leader Chamisa who scored over 2 million votes during the 20118 elections.
Reports are also indicating Thokozani Khupe wants to occupy the Harvest House today. Many motorists and buses were turned away by soldiers and police officers manning road blocks at roads linking to Harare CBD.