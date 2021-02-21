Hundreds stampede for ZANU PF cards at Kwekwe offices

Hundreds of Zanu PF members defied Covid 19 lockdown regulations by scrambling for party cards at Zanu PF Kwekwe district offices today.

Insiders say the collection of cards was a sign of security ahead of the 2023 elections.

“People are scrambling for party cards in Midlands so as to be on the safe side ahead of the 2023 elections and to also receive handouts,” said the source who declined to be named.