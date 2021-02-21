Wife divorced after office romp with Zimbabwean Vice President

HARARE – The marriage of a woman who was heard on a phone call with Vice President Kembo Mohadi agreeing to have sex with him in his office has collapsed.

Harare man Martin Chabuka has called time on his marriage to Chervaughn Choeni. The couple have a son.

Chabuka, a professional dancer, proposed to Choeni with the help of singer Nyasha David. He posted the video on Facebook last November, writing in the caption: “A day I will never forget.”

It is now a day he wishes he could forget as he picks up the pieces from a heartbreak caused by the 71-year-old vice president.

Chabuka, who declined requests for an interview, has changed his Facebook status to “divorced”.

He also wrote: “Talk all you want, nyaya dzichapera.”

On the phone call, whose recording was leaked to ZimLive, Mohadi is heard asking Choeni: “So, when do you give it to me?”

The young woman, who appeared to have been financially benefiting from the affair, told Mohadi she had earlier been to his office and had “actually come with an intention of giving it.”

“So you want to give it to me in the office?” Mohadi asks.

“Yes,” replies Choeni.

“Okay,” Mohadi says. “There is no any other place, we’ll have to do it in the office.”

Mohadi has faced calls to resign over the sex scandal. The MDC Alliance said Mohadi had failed to “uphold his constitutional duty”, adding in a statement: “His predatory conduct borders on sexual abuse using public offices kept and maintained by taxpayer money. It’s manifestly inconsistent with the office he holds.”

ZimLive last week reported how Mohadi was confronted at his Glen Lorne home by the husband of a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent who works in his office after learning that they were having an affair.

Jacob Mumpande, who also works for the intelligence agency, demanded that his wife, Abbigal Muleya, be transferred from Mohadi’s office.

The vice president is reported to have been seen bleeding from the head after he was attacked by another woman who was inside his residence, angry after learning details of his affair.

[GETTING IT RIGHT: The first of two audios of Vice President Kembo Mohadi talking to his married lover Chervaughn Choeni, which was posted on ZimLive’s Twitter account, erroneously carried the image of Chevaughn-lee Mukwereza, who is unconnected with the sex scandal. The video was deleted once this became apparent, and replaced with one carrying the correct image. We sincerely apologise to Ms Mukwereza for any hurt caused – Editor]