Charamba spills beans on Hopewell Chin’ono, says he meets govt officials in private

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has exposed how prominent journalist Hopewell Chin'ono worked for the ruling party ZANU PF and the government in selling out civic society members to the state security agents.

In a long writ posted over the weekend on microblogging site Twitter, Charamba recalled how during a meeting between himself, Chin’ono, General Chiwenga and a Congolese national Chin’ono said , “Zimbabwe was in the middle of a vicious propaganda assault from the West, led by the US Mission here, and combining all western embassies. This attack involves minimum facts and maximum fiction by way of false victims who are currently housed in some safe house in Hatfield and another one in Waterfalls. At the heart of this whole propaganda assault is one Dr Lovemore, and her Counselling Services Unit.”

Not many zealous seemingly political Zimbabweans know @daddyhope, better called Mbudziyadhura. Let me measure for you the depth of his political convictions and what sets him hissing. I will do so from our own experience ZANU-PF and Government.

One “dayed” – as we used to say in some folk song during our primary school days, I was summoned by Vice President CDGN Chiwenga to our Munhumutapa Offices. At the time, I was at State House. He wanted me to present myself there and then. I did just that.

I sped to Munhumutapa, got into President ED’s Office, which is where Vice President was. I had left the President at State House. With the Vice President we’re two gentlemen, one very tall, of fine skin and remarkably dark; the other was tall enough, and seemed to compensate for his defeat in height by a light skin and baby face. I ‘warmly’ greeted and took my sit. VP took no time in introducing the two gentlemen, starting with Hopewell I knew. The second guest was a Congolese gentleman then with some mining claims in Mashonaland Central. I don’t want to disclose his name at this stage.

The Vice President invited the Congolese to spell out his cause, which I summarise as follows: This is my friend, Hopewell. He does some publicity work for our mining business here in Zimbabwe. We have been friends for a very long time and he is a gentleman. (Inside, I winced!).

He approached me with some information which I think will be of interest to your Govt; certainly it will help you deal with the negative press and onslaught you facing, which will not go away anytime soon!!!

Over to you Hopewell!

After the usual protocol preliminaries, Hopewell went straight into his narrative: Zimbabwe was in the middle of a vicious propaganda assault from the West, led by the US Mission here, and combining all western embassies. This attack involves minimum facts and maximum fiction by way of false victims who are currently housed in some safe house in Hatfield and another one in Waterfalls. At the heart of this whole propaganda assault is one Dr Lovemore, and her Counselling Services Unit!!!

She calls herself a clinical psychologist and is well-funded by the US Govt through USAID. Even Nordic countries weigh in, both as direct funders or as conduits for the Brits and Americans. I weighed in, and gave the meeting all I knew about Dr Lovemore and her parentage as a scion of one of the leading pioneer families who came soon after occupation of Zimbabwe. She would have an axe to grind, I intoned! Hopewell was anxious to validate his credentials as an honest man that he had been projected by the Congolese as. To do that, he made an extraordinary offer and gesture to the Vice President: This is Dr Lovemore’s cellphone number; call her now and invite her to this meeting so I can repeat my charge in her presence. Vice President, every inch a security man, called the bluff. I was sent to call Dr Lovemore, which I did. She responded.