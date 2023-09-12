Chamisa told you can’t pray a dictator out of power

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa was today told that he cannot pray a dictator out of power. Political problems need political solutions.

Chamisa, however, stood his ground arguing that prayer is the greatest form of action.

The CCC leader, who rejected last month’s election results in which he was beaten by ZANU-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is appealing to the Southern African Development Community and the African Union to intervene, had tweeted that hope cannot be stolen.

“HOPE CAN’T BE STOLEN…The devil does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly. John 10:10 Jesus Christ is our hope of glory.#Godisinit Keep strong! Blessed Sabbath beloved!” he tweeted.

The first response was: “Don’t keep us with false promises and no action on the ground.”

Chamisa replied: “You shall see the best for our country! I worship a living God. Mark this tweet!”

@ChairmanThePlug tweeted: “Political problems need political solutions Mr President, we can’t pray a dictator out of power. David understood the importance of prayer and also understood the importance of taking decisive action. It took a stone to take down Goliath. Prayer and action equals results.”

Chamisa stood his ground arguing: “Prayer is the greatest form of action! Prayer is a weapon of mass destruction against all oppression. We pray and Act. David would pray and then act. Remember Ziklag!! Never discount prayer! Prayer works. Prayer saves!! Be blessed my dear brother.”

@UPENYU19 responded: “Ndiri kuwona 5 yrs dzichipera tichingo mamwa neshoko chete” to which Chamisa replied: “Trust the process!”

@pablo_weDrip did not buy that, saying: “it is a sin against God to give people false hope. Please tell us the truth and admit defeat so that we all move ahead and heal.”

Comrade Gastheni added: “Mr President the longer you stay ambiguous the more you lo(o)se the trust of your supporters who sacrificed a lot to vote against all odds. Please May you consider stopping the mosaic way of leadership where he needed to explain nothing cz he spoke with God alone, we Need answers!”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...