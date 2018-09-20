Chamisa orders Victoria Falls Mayor to step down

Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dlamini has been asked to step down after he defied a party directive to select Margaret Varley as mayor.

Dhlamini and his fellow MDC Alliance appeared before party president Nelson Chamisa at Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare to explain why they had gone against a party directive. MDC Alliance Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Joel Gabuza told NewsDay,

Yes, he has been asked to do that because he has to comply with the party’s directive and that directive is that the president (Nelson Chamisa) appointed mayors in terms of the (party) constitution, so he should simply do that. He is supposed to do what the president directed. He is not paving a way for anyone. He is simply going to where he was put [deputy mayor] and where each one of them was put…If he is a member of our party, he has to just comply. The president is empowered to choose (people for) those positions.

More: NewsDay