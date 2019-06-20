US wants Zimbabwe forces ‘held accountable’ for violence

HARARE, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe has been the face of international criticism following the spike in violence last year and earlier this year.

The US government has advised Zimbabwe that there is an “urgent need to hold security forces accountable for acts of violence”

In a report, six people were shot dead in August 2018 as opposition protesters complaining about the election result clashed with security forces.

The report also notes that earlier this year, local rights groups said at least 12 people had been killed and many more beaten during demonstrations triggered by a hike in fuel prices.

Some have criticised the president for not moving fast enough.