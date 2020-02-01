Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa turns to devine

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday said the differences that exist among citizens must not be the basis for divisions as the church will be exemplary in pursuit of the agenda for economic development.

The opposition have accused the current government of excessive repression and closing down the democratic space.

According to the state media, he said this while addressing Christians at the launch of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches at the National Sports Stadium.

“In every respect, this is a wakeup call to all Zimbabweans that we must work in unity, love one another, live in harmony, be patriotic to our country and above all adore our Almighty God. The knowledge that we are all God children binds us together as one nation: united by our flag, our national anthem, ethos and common aspirations.

Yes, we may differ in the way we think; our choices as well as our origins, colour and beliefs but we should not allow that to divide us. It is my prayer that GOD will continue to guide us and the church will continue to be exemplary as we pursue the agenda for economic development,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the people have gathered to pray in one voice for the Almighty God to help in ensuring that citizens become good stewards, servants, builders, pillars and peacemakers.

“We are building the country brick by brick, stone upon stone as the and directs us in Nehemiah 2 verse 18 ‘Let us arise, build and strengthen ourselves for this good work. As a government, when we reflect on the role of indigenous churches, in particular, we take solace in knowing that we have reliable and patriotic partners.

We are grateful for the role you play in conflict resolution, national healing and reconciliation. There is no doubt that the schools, health and wellness centres you have established nationwide have improved the standards of living of pour people,” he said.

Mnangagwa thanked churches for participating in national programmes as well as supporting the nation in the time of need with special mention to their efforts during the Cyclone Idai which was experienced early last year.

“My government will strengthen and reinforce mechanisms and institutions in the fight against all forms of corruption and also end violence. As a nation, we may face challenges but let us always remember that God has good plans for us, plans to prosper us and not to harm us, but plans to give us hope and a future as he declares in Jeremiah 29 verse 11 ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” he said.

Mnangagwa also encouraged church leaders to spread the word of productivity in their denominations to ensure a prosperous nation through hard work and the utilisation of natural resources.

“I have declared year 2020 as a year of productivity and trade. I therefore call upon the leadership of all churches in Zimbabwe to engage teach and encourage their congregates to be hardworking and productive. God has given us abundant natural resources throughout the country. We must harness these natural endowments to improve the quality of life of our people.

As we implement our devolution policy: I reiterate my call for churches to also prioritise: be visible and relevant to government initiatives. My government remains seized by putting the requisite infrastructure to stimulate economic growth. To that end, the implementation of numerous national projects in mining, road construction and rehabilitation, agriculture energy and power, among other sectors creates employment for our people,” he said.