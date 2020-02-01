‘Mbkei heading to Zimbabwe’ – Chamisa

HARARE – The Movement for Democratice Change (MDC-A) president Nelson Chamisa said that South Africa and the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) now appreciate the grave crises that Zimbabwe is currently facing.

Chamisa also revealed that former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki will return to Zimbabwe anytime soon. Speaking to the Daily News on Friday, Chamisa said:

The situation in the country is unsustainable because it is those in government who are making it ungovernable where in other countries it is those who are outside the government who foment conflict. When you deny people their freedoms, when you actively foment anarchy and chaos, you become an enemy of the people. President Mbeki told me that there is shared concern and shared anxiety in the region and on the continent (about Zim) … and he should be coming back here anytime soon.

Reports suggest that hardliners in both the government and the ruling ZANU PF party are working hard to stop Mbeki from returning to Zimbabwe.

In 2008, Mbeki mediated between opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and ex-president Robert Mugabe (both late) resulting in the formation of a coalition government in 2009.