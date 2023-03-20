Zimbabwean traditional Chiefs urges Chamisa-Mnangagwa talks

CHIEF’S council president Fortune Charumbira has called for talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

Speaking at the funeral in Masvingo of the mother to CCC’s Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, Chief Charumbira said Chamisa and Mnangagwa need to have tea together to help bring peace to the country.

Watch below;

#BreakingNews Chief Charumbira persuades @nelsonchamisa and @edmnangagwa to have closed door talks and avoid unnecessary elections for the best of Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/zVRsi90voA — TechMagZW (@TechMagZW) March 19, 2023

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...