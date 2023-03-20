News Ticker

Zimbabwean traditional Chiefs urges Chamisa-Mnangagwa talks

March 20, 2023




Mnangagwa and Chamisa

CHIEF’S council president Fortune Charumbira has called for talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

Speaking at the funeral in Masvingo of the mother to CCC’s Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, Chief Charumbira said Chamisa and Mnangagwa need to have tea together to help bring peace to the country.

Watch below;




