Zanu PF will not accept Kasukuwere, Mliswa and Killer back, says Mutsvangwa

ZANU-PF has dismissed claims by Killer Zivhu alleging that he, Savior Kasukuwere, and Themba Mliswa will support President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the elections saying the revolutionary party is capable of winning elections without any help from G40 members.

Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa told journalists in Harare that ZANU PF led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa will win the forthcoming elections as it is delivering people-centered policies.

Over the weekend, social media was awash with pictures of Saviour Kasukuwere, Killer Zivhu and Themba Mliswa claiming they are ready to offer support to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the forth-coming elections. But ZANU PF says the revolutionary party is not hungry for support to accept G40 members such as Kasukuwere, Zivhu and Mliswa.

According to State media, Mutsvangwa says President Mnangagwa will win the March 2022 by-elections and 2023 general elections without undue influence from questionable characters.

“ZANU PF, the Party, and home of the Zimbabwe Revolution has noticed the attempt at grandstanding by an exiled erstwhile G40 figure who goes by the name Saviour Kasukuwere. He is a self-styled, self-imposed exile in South Africa. He issued a statement in the wake of self-serving encounters with two vain political pretenders. Through this encounter Kasukuwere seeks to smuggle and snuggle back into political relevance onto the ongoing and unfolding drama of the glorious Zimbabwe Revolution led by H.E President Emmerson D Mnangagwa, the first secretary of the ruling ZANU-PF,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

He added: “Clearly, three years of exile after spectacular fall from political grace courtesy of the 2017 operation restore legacy have taken the toll on the mindset of the exiled G40 Kingpin. Completely out of touch with the political realities of the Zimbabwe political scene, he now seeks relevancy through some two moonlighters and pretenders. For the record, the President ED Mnangagwa has no need whatsoever of the purported and professed support of the three whistlers in the dark who wallow in the political darkness. He will win the by-elections and 2023 National elections on the basis of the ardent support of the Zimbabwe populace.”

Ambassador Mutsvangwa also spoke on the recent suspension of some party members saying President Mnangagwa is determined to have a corrupt-free administration.

“We have Director-General Dr Dzora who is suspended. He was suspended on the directive of the President. President was not happy with the holding of provincial elections and investigations were also instituted where issues of awarding contracts to self-enriching,” he said.

The by-elections are slated for the 26th of March 2022 and on the 26th of January, the nomination court will open to accept candidates. Last week President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized the need to uphold party processes for the benefit of the revolutionary party.