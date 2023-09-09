Zambia convenes Zimbabwe regime change SADC Summit

The beleageuered Zambian regime as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation convened the Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (EO MCO) Plus the Democratic Republic of Congo on 5th September, 2023 in Lusaka.

The virtual ministerial meeting was chaired by Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in his capacity as Chairperson of the MCO.

The meeting deliberated on various pertinent issues regarding the deployment of a SADC Mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in order to swiftly address the security situation.

In his remarks, Hon. Kakubo emphasized the need for countries in the region to work tirelessly to promote and foster peace and security as prerequisites for regional integration and social development.

The Minister noted the need for the SADC region to strengthen its foundation to enable the advancement of the integration agenda.

Hon. Kakubo called for the usage of all platforms to condemn the upsurge of conflicts and activities of illegal armed groups including M23 in the DRC, and support provided by foreign aggression.

The Minister implored the SADC region to stand ready to assist the DRC beyond the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) exit to ensure that the negative forces are completely eliminated.

Hon. Kakubo expressed gratitude to the Governments and peoples of the SADC region for providing support towards the DRC’s efforts to combat terrorism by approving the various recommendations of the meeting.

The Minister hoped that decisions taken at the meeting would be implemented in order to find a lasting solution to the situation in DRC, and improve the political and socio-economic advancement of the country.

Source – Zambia