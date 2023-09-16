‘We have no intention of assasinating Hichilema’ – Chinamasa

THE Zanu PF Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa has dismissed claims he had a hand in the death of the late former Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa as he stepped up efforts to mend relations with the neighbouring nation.

Relations between the two countries took a nasty turn this week after President Hichilema Hakainde’s United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters protested against Chinamasa at the re-opening of the Kongola copper mines in Chingola and Chililabombwe in the Copper belt province.

In viral videos, the protesters alleged that Chinamasa and one Rutendo Matinyarare are planning to kill Hichilema following a damning report by the SADC Elections Observer Mission (SEOM) denouncing Zimbabwe’s polls.

Harare openly accused the Head of the SEOM, Nevers Mumba of operationalising Hichilema’s agenda to prop up the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) agenda.

Zambian Provincial Minister for Copperbelt, Elisha Matamba has vowed to lodge a complaint with the United Nations in a bid to find a lasting solution to the threats.

But breaking silence after days of diplomatic pressure, Chinamasa vehemently denied the allegations.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the allegations. They are false, malicious, and highly defamatory. I, however, agree with Honourable Matamba when he says that “Zimbabwe and Zambia are like twins, sisters.

“In fact, the two countries are more than twins/sisters. Zimbabweans will never forget that Zambia, along with Tanzania, Mozambique, and other Frontline States, acted as midwives to our freedom, independence, and sovereignty that we fervently cherish and defend,” he said.

The former Finance Minister went further to praise the sacrificial role played by Zambia during the struggle for independence underscoring that the neighbouring country is a part of the liberation history that is taught at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

“We harbour no ill intent against Zambia or Zambians. As neighbours, we should not allow agents provocateurs to damage the good relationship that exists between our two countries and peoples,” added Chinamasa. – NewZim

