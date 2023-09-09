UN Secretary-General congradualtes Mnangagwa on re-election

United Nations Secretary-General Mr António Guterres has congratulated President Mnangagwa for winning the recent presidential election, undertaking to work closely with the Government to “accelerate development and ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

In a congratulatory letter to the President on Friday, Mr Guterres said he appreciated the Government’s efforts to enhance the participation of women in national governance.

“I wish to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I look forward to the continued cooperation between Zimbabwe and the United Nations in the ongoing implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework 2022-2026 in order to accelerate development and ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth, gender equality, human rights and climate action in Zimbabwe.

“I take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of Zimbabwe to advance the political participation of women and to encourage you to promote gender parity in Cabinet and senior appointments.”

Mr Guterres becomes the latest international leader to congratulate President Mnangagwa, who won the August 23 and 24 elections.

He won the Presidential election after polling 2 350 711 votes (52,6 percent), beating his nearest challenger, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s, Mr Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967 343 (44 percent).

Several leaders have also sent congratulatory messages to President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF following their victory in last month’s harmonised elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first high profile leaders to send a congratulatory message to the President.

In a letter to President Mnangagwa he said: “Please accept the heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Russia and Zimbabwe enjoy the relations of friendship, as our recent meeting at the Second Russia-Africa Summit fully confirmed.

“I trust that your work as the Head of the State will contribute further to development of the constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our people, in the interests of strengthening security and stability on the African continent.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wished President Mnangagwa success in his second term in office.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Namibian leader, Hage Geingob, Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique have all sent congratulatory messages.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko also sent a congratulatory message.

