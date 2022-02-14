CCC Vice President Tendai Biti has been arrested. He was taken by law enforcement agents at Letombo shops in Harare.

Opposition political activist Hopewell Chin’ono said, “I have just spoken to Tendai Biti the Vice President of the Citizens Coalition for Change @CCCZimbabwe who has told me that he has been arrested at Letombo Park Shops in Greendale.

He is on his way to Law and Order section in town.”

Tendai Biti ARRESTED!!! I have just spoken to Tendai Biti @BitiTendai the Vice President of the Citizens Coalition for Change @CCCZimbabwe who has told me that he has been arrested at Letombo Park Shops in Greendale. He is on his way to Law and Order section in town. pic.twitter.com/A7Ichs1bl5 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) February 14, 2022 Charges against him are currently unknown.

Source – Byo24

