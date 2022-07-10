Rapper Snoop Dogg Endorses Zimbabwean controversial Pastor Emmanuel Makandiwa

Internationally recognised rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., who is best known by his stage name Snoop Dogg, has shared a short video clip from Zimbabwean controversial Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

In the short video clip, Makandiwa says,

“write this down, you get to heaven and you don’t find me, you have gone to hell.”

Snoop Dogg captioned the video,

Write this down.

Some of Snoop Dogg’s followers could not help but just laugh after indicating that they love the kind of confidence.

The United Family International Church (UFIC) founder and leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has often caused controversy and he has been scrutinised by social media users frequently.

Last year, Makandiwa sparked a debate on social media after he introduced his seed of honour money program.

In a viral video that was circulating on social media platforms at that time, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa said he hopes more than 5000 of his followers will participate in this seed of honour initiative and fork out $1000 each as seed money.

He, however, did not specify what the seed money was for.

Reacting, social media critics argued that this was daylight robbery. They claimed that the man of God was using his influence to brainwash his followers.

However, some social media followers defended the man of God saying that this was not a scam as he clearly stated that he was the one seeking the US$1k seed money, not God.

Here are some of the reactions from social media;

@nyashanu_edson wrote:

I believe congregants have to financially support their church. However, in this clip, I didn’t hear what the money is for. If it is for his personal use then that’s just too much. If it’s for the growth of the work of God then cool with me. The church needs money to operate.

