Prof. Jonathan Moyo defends liberation struggle, savages opposition

EXILED former information minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has again hit out at the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over its allegations that Ian Smith’s rule was better than that of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Social media users took to Twitter and Facebook to share images and videos that buttressed arguments Mnangagwa was failing, including those of prisoners, arrested human rights activists and fully developed projects.

Surprise Mnangagwa defenders included Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general, Charlton Hwende, who refused, out-rightly, to support the argument that Smith was better.

Moyo said no political party can piss on the liberation struggle by glorifying Ian Smith for whatever reason, and expect a political dividend from that.

I know I am a sinner and thus an imperfect human being; but zvisinei ndinopika naMwari kuti no person & no political party can piss on the liberation struggle by glorifying Ian Smith for whatever reason, and expect a political dividend from that. Izvo hazvigoni kana zvikaita sei! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 25, 2022

“I know I am a sinner and thus an imperfect human being; but zvisinei ndinopika naMwari kuti no person & no political party can piss on the liberation struggle by glorifying Ian Smith for whatever reason, and expect a political dividend from that. Izvo hazvigoni kana zvikaita sei!”

Moyo also said it is absurd to say “Ian Smith was better” knowing he was not, but just as a dig on ruling authorities in Zimbabwe.

1/3 #CCC folks glorify Ian Smith, a settler colonialist like Cecil Rhodes; lying that he was better and did wonders for whites when the racist dog was the worst of 8 white prime ministers; who started & lost a 15 year war that bankrupted Rhodesia & turned it into hell for whites! pic.twitter.com/y7iYP97VfC — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 24, 2022

“Hamadzangu it is absurd to say “Ian Smith was better”; knowing he was not, but just as a dig on ruling authorities in Zim; it’s like having the opposition in Germany or Israel saying Hitler was better, only as a dig on ruling authorities in those countries. Aiwa, iyo hayitambike!”

President Mnangagwa also blasted social media users who spent the greater part of last week comparing him to Ian Smith, one of Zimbabwe’s colonial era leaders, calling them misguided fools, and their behaviour disheartening.

Speaking at the burial of late national hero, Major General Sydney Bhebhe at the heroes’ acre on Monday, Mnangagwa said Smith and his administration were at the centre of Zimbabwe’s plunder.

1/3 #CCC folks glorify Ian Smith, a settler colonialist like Cecil Rhodes; lying that he was better and did wonders for whites when the racist dog was the worst of 8 white prime ministers; who started & lost a 15 year war that bankrupted Rhodesia & turned it into hell for whites! pic.twitter.com/y7iYP97VfC — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 24, 2022

“It is most disheartening to hear some of our misinformed and misguided young people peddling grossly false narrative that life under Ian Smith was better than that under independence. Foolish young people,” said Mnangagwa to a mostly Zanu-PF crowd in attendance.

“The onus is on the older generation to constantly explain to the youth of our country that Ian Smith and those present-day counter revolutionaries, with similar inclinations, personified plunder, and pillage of our motherland.

2/3 Glorification of Ian Smith’s racist rule is a treacherous denigration of the liberation struggle, which resulted in the return of violently stolen indigenous land. By 2013; 276,620 black households had reclaimed 12,117,000 ha that were with only 3,500 whites under Ian Smith! pic.twitter.com/aOD7kuhy0p — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 24, 2022

“The racist excesses of the Rhodesian white settler regime were unbearable and fraught with the constant threat of death. It took strong willed cadres in the mould of our late hero, Major General Sydney Bhebhe, to endure the audacious journey that finally brought about our freedom.

“We have a sacred responsibility to jealousy guide our motherland, Zimbabwe.”

Mnangagwa said, “These crooks of unrepentant supremacist seek to make Zimbabwe (a place) where Africans, ourselves, are disenfranchised and turned into puppets for their elitist economic benefit. This will never happen.

“Such colonial inspired economic domination under whatever guise will never be accepted in Zimbabwe under the revolutionary party Zanu-PF.