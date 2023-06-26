Presidential hopeful backs Kasukuwere’s GNU call

THE leader of the Opposition Democratic Official Party (DOP), Harry Peter Wilson, has expressed his belief that a government of national unity (GNU) is the most viable solution to address the challenges currently facing the country.

Wilson, who is one of the eleven presidential candidates that have filed their nomination papers, is also the sole candidate from Matebeleland.

Wilson emphasized that a GNU is not only possible but has been successfully implemented in Zimbabwe before. Between 2009 and 2023, Zimbabwe experienced a period of relative stability when a GNU was established between the ruling party, ZANU-PF, and the opposition. This came after the disputed 2008 presidential election, which saw the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai boycotting the run-off polls due to widespread violence against his supporters.

According to Wilson, ZANU-PF, despite being in government for 40 years, has not achieved the desired outcomes for the people of Zimbabwe. He pointed out that there is widespread hunger and a pressing need for progress and a better quality of life. In his view, a GNU is the only way to restore hope and improve the lives of the citizens.

Saviour Kasukuwere, an exiled minister, also supports the idea of a GNU and has expressed his desire to form a government of national unity that includes a broad range of skilled individuals who can contribute to the development of the country.

