Namibian president Hage Geingob dies at 82, funeral preparations underway

Namibian President Hage Geingob has died in a Windhoek hospital in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 82. Acting President of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba, disclosed that Geingob was undergoing medical treatment when he succumbed to his ailments.

Reports indicated that Geingob had been battling cancer and subsequently admitted to the hospital. Mbumba said Cabinet will hold a special meeting following the death of Geingob to discuss preparations for the funeral. Geingob had held the presidency since 2015, succeeding Hifikepunye Pohamba, who, in turn, took over from Sam Nujoma in 2004, stepping down in 2015 when Geingob assumed office.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, February 4, 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team. At his side was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children,“ said Mbumba. “His medical team, as I informed the nation only yesterday, has been trying its utmost best to ensure that our president recovers. Regrettably, notwithstanding the team’s spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, president Geingob passed on.” Mbumba described Geingob as a liberation hero who fought for the independence of Namibia.

He was part of the leadership of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo). Geingob was mentioned in the Phala Phala scandal after it was reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had contacted him after $582,000 was stolen at his farm. It was later reported that Ramaphoa’s adviser Bejani Chauke had met with Geingob in Namibia after the theft.

When he was on a State visit in South Africa in April last year, Geingob denied any allegations linking him to Phala Phala.

