Mnangagwa’s cabinet appointments reels Generals

SOURCES within the military and those close to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga have revealed he is not happy with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet appointments and has noted the sidelining of party officials perceived to be his allies.

Mnangagwa last week announced Ministerial appointments dominated by members of his family, and close allies; doing away with Chiwenga’s personal doctor Dr. John Mangwiro who was Deputy Health Minister among others.

Buoyed by a 52.6% Presidential election win, Mnangagwa appointed his son David Kudakwashe Deputy Finance Minister, his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa as Deputy Tourism Minister and Angeline Gata, wife to ZESA’s untouchable Sydney Gata as Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

Usual allies Monica Mutsvangwa, and husband Christopher were also rewarded with Women’s Affairs and War Veterans Ministerial posts.

Christopher played a key role in the 2017 coup that landed Mnangagwa Zimbabwe’s presidency.

Jenfan Muswere, who is reportedly related to the Mnangagwas was appointed Information Minister, despite initial protests at how he had been allowed to contest in Zimbabwe’s August 23 elections considering his lack of support.

Muswere lost internal party primaries before Mnangagwa stepped in to protect him and ensure his election.

Sources from within Chiwenga’s camp who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com revealed that the former Army General was not happy.

“The appointments were so brazen and that is what has disappointed Chiwenga,” said a source who preferred anonymity.

“Chiwenga feels Mnangagwa has deliberately clipped him of all powers by ensuring the bulk of Ministers in his Cabinet are loyal to him.

“Chiwenga also questioned why Mangwiro could not just have been appointed Minister of Health, why Gata has a post, and how Owen “Mudha” Ncube has been allowed to come back.”

Ncube, who was relieved of duties under unclear circumstances is now State Minister for Midlands Province.

He has been accused of financing and encouraging violence in the province through the use of a closely knit militia that was last year accused of killing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter Mboneni Ncube.

“This is Zanu PF, things do not go as everyone would assume they should. Chiwenga is yet to share what he intends to do after this but I tell you it will not be easy for Mnangagwa.

“His term will be mired by internal fights until 2028, if he manages to handle his issues well up to that year.”

Mnangagwa is in his second and final term as President, with all indications that Chiwenga will take over leadership of the party and State in 2028.

Also in Mnangagwa’s Cabinet is Zhemu Soda, a virtually unknown character until he replaced favourite Fortune Chasi as Energy Minister.

Soda, hails from First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Mashonaland Central Province.

Paul Mavima has been handed a new ministry, Skills Audit to ensure his presence while Polite Kambamura bounced back as Deputy Mines Minister.

Both are close associates of Mnangagwa.

Sekai Nzenza who hails from Chiwenga’s Hwedza District was let loose by Mnangagwa while Kirsty Coventry, who is believed to have enjoyed the protection of the Vice President was retained as Sports Minister.

Chiwenga himself had been enjoying extra perks as Health Minister last term following the sacking of Obadiah Moyo on corruption allegations that were eventually dismissed. – NewZim

