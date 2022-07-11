Mahere sues for US$100,000 in damages over married man affair

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzai Mahere has demanded US$100,000 in damages over allegations she had an affair with a married man which she denied.

The allegations were made by freelance writer Edmund Kudzai, prompting Mahere to demand a retraction, failing which she would sue for damages.

However, Kudzayi insisted that there “will be no retraction; the story is factual and much more is coming”.

Mahere’s lawyers consequently filed a defamation claim with the High Court in Harare last Friday.

Commenting on the development, Kudzayi said on Twitter Monday; “She (Mahere) won’t get a cent.”

Today I received summons from adulteress, CCC spokesperson, @advocatemahere claiming US$100k in alleged defamation damages. She won’t get a cent. The available evidence is impeccable, unimpeachable and thus compelling. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qCtk5R6ELz — Edmund Kudzayi (@EdmundKudzayi) July 11, 2022

