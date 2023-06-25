Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

Saviour Kasukuwere has dismissed allegations of having two pending arrest warrants against him. He has stated that he is not intimidated and plans to return to Harare to contest for the presidency in the upcoming elections.

Kasukuwere’s spokesperson, Walter Mzembi, who is also in exile, has spoken on his behalf. Mzembi accused Justice Secretary Virginia Mabhiza of attempting to revive old arrest warrants that were issued during previous criminal cases.

He claimed that the charges related to these warrants were quashed by the High Court, and the state has not appealed against that judgment. Mzembi also mentioned that the state has failed to release the title deeds to Kasukuwere’s Nyanga holiday home, despite the charges being dropped.

Mzembi stated that Kasukuwere’s passport has been renewed by the state without any issues, contradicting claims made by Mabhiza. He called on the international community to investigate what he sees as unwarranted intimidation of an electoral candidate, which he believes is an attempt to discredit the upcoming election.

It is mentioned that Kasukuwere is one of ten opponents who will be running against President Mnangagwa in the general elections scheduled for August 23.

