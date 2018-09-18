Kasukuwere faces imminent arrest over Bulawayo bombing – Report

HARARE – Former Local government minister and Zanu PF political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere is set to appear at the Rotten Row Magistrates Court facing charges of some illegal land deals done while he was still in government.

He was also questioned in connection with the Bulawayo bombing as he passed through on his way to Victoria Falls on the day of the actual bombing.

On 23 June 2018, a grenade exploded at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The blast occurred at a ZANU–PF campaign rally, just after President Emmerson Mnangagwa had finished giving a speech.

The blast was described as an assassination attempt against Mnangagwa, who was unharmed.

The bombing resulted in at least 49 injured, including Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, and other high-ranking government officials. Two security agents later died of their injuries.

Sorces said Kasukuwere is now the focal point of the investigations, an online publication, The Zimbabwenewslive reported.

