Chamisa starts whatsapp news channel

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has formed a whatsapp news channel called Chamisa News Channel (CNC).

While several of his X-handle followers welcomed the move as a channel for his supporters to communicate with him, some questioned why he had personalised the platform.

But Chamisa already had more than 8 000 followers within hours of setting up the channel. He has more than 1.3 million followers onhis X handle.

“Greetings fellow citizens, I have opened this Chamisa News Channel (CNC) to share my vision, ideas, thoughts, insights and perspectives on current affairs and the steps into the future. Please join us as we grow this channel. We’re that great community of the civilized!!God bless you!! #Godisinit,” Chamisa said in a post on his X platform.

A Mazakhela responded: “Why personalize it if you are a leader. When Chamisa dies what happens.Does it collapse or its taken over by your children. At this stage l realise maybe Biti and Welshman are correct you like personalizing things. This is a no no.The fact that you even thought of it is shocking.”

Mushroom disagreed saying: “Thank You President Chamisa you can now hear our views direct from citizens kwete zveFeja Feja zvirikuitika paGround.”

Matsveru did not agree: “You are too self centered everything has to be about you. Chamisa chete chete.”

Chamisa has kept his supporters in suspense since he resigned from the Citizens Coalition for Change party in January.

There has been talk of a blue movement but Chamisa has not publicly launched it yet.

Source: InsiderZim

