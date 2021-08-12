‘Biti’s Maruva Cabal Plot To Oust Chamisa’ – Report

An MDC Alliance faction backing Tendai Biti, one of party president Nelson Chamisa’s deputies, is vehemently opposed to the latter’s recent decision to forego primary elections ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reports claim Chamisa is in favour of communities choosing their parliamentary candidates for the 2023 elections.

But Biti and other members of the Maruva cabal, are reportedly resisting the machinations by Chamisa to impose his preferred candidates as a way of consolidating his powers within the party.

Bulawayo24 reported a source as saying Biti’s allies have already started campaigning for the primary elections. Said the source: Already Biti has selected his close allies to go on the ground and campaign ahead of 2023. Last night (last Sunday), a Biti aligned candidate, Isheanesu Moyo, distributed fliers in Mbare and is targeting to dethrone Starman Chamisa as the Mbare legislator.

Moyo is said to be a University of Zimbabwe lecturer and former Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) spokesperson and Biti’s close friend.

Biti is also reported to have been crisscrossing the country laying the groundwork for his 2023 preferred parliamentary candidates.

The source added: Biti is not stopping. He is busy building his empire within the MDC Alliance and has been going around the country laying the groundwork for his preferred 2023 parliamentary candidates.

As it stands, Biti’s faction has an upper hand, that’s why Chamisa suggested foregoing primary elections because he got the intelligence that most party structures are now supporting Biti.

The so-called Maruva cabal which backs Biti is allegedly plotting to dethrone Chamisa as the leader of the opposition outfit.

Biti and his allies are of the view that Chamisa is weak and should not be at the helm of the party and they are plotting to remove him as the party leader before the 2023 plebiscite.

The former Finance Minister is believed to have captured many party structures, particularly in Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central and East and he is getting separate reports from the provincial chairpersons of these provinces.