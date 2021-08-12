Musician Zexie Manatsa Diagnosed With Cancer

Zexie Manatsa has been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, the legendary musician revealed in a post on Facebook.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. It can cause damage to the bones, immune system and kidneys.

The musician who nurtured a lot of musicians including the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Alick Macheso made the announcement on Thursday morning.

Manatsa said he would be taking a break to be with family as he focuses on his health.

He said: My wonderful family, friends and fans, today I would like to let you all know that I have recently been diagnosed with cancer known as Multiple Myeloma.

With guidance from medical professionals and the support of my family, I am currently undergoing treatment to manage the condition.

While undergoing treatment, I have chosen to spend quality time with my family and hope to get some peace and quiet while doing so.

I love and thank you all for your never-ending love and support.