Apostle Chiwenga says Chamisa has a childish behaviour

OUTSPOKEN Preacher Talent Chiwenga has questioned Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) head Nelson Chamisa’s leadership credential, as well as his appetite and capacity to take on the ruling Zanu-PF.

Speaking during his Sunday church service at the weekend, the fearless cleric also criticised Chamisa for consistently manifesting cowardice while his lieutenants such as Job Sikhala were “being persecuted” by authorities.

“Mr Chamisa’s behaviour leaves a lot to be desired. I can tell you today if people of Zimbabwe are wise enough, they could actually See a better leader in Job Sikhala than in Nelson Chamisa.

“What he (Sikhala) believes in he fights for it. He is willing to take a blow for what he believes. Mr Chamisa is a very calculative, safe man. I wish I was Nelson Chamisa.

“He is a very safe man. Don’t tell me that one day he was attacked on his way to the airport (nearly 20 years ago). That is just something he could not avoid,” Chiwenga told his congregants.

At 5:40, Chiwenga says:

“…not to have these children who pose for the camera quoting Aristotle (the Greek philosopher!)” I need to take a break, that one gave me an aching diaphragm from laughter😂pic.twitter.com/eggnVCP8Wc — The One🇿🇼 || Mhofu Museyamwa (@The_OneZW) August 1, 2022

