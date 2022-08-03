Chamisa’s supporters go after Apostle Chiwenga

HARARE – Citizen Coalition for Change supporters slammed Apostle Talent Chiwenga for calling for the arrest of Nelson Chamisa to prove that he is a leader.

This comes after Chiwenga said Chamisa will not win 2023 elections, adding that he is a coward who fails to fight for his own party members.

One Baba Chipeneti said Chiwenga is a deranged pastor adding that he must stop being an apostle if he does not know what to teach his people.

Apostle Chiwenga is on self imposed exile in Dubai following massive means by the state to capture him. Baba Chipeneti questioned why Chiwenga ran away instead of giving himself to the police.

Chamisa’s supporter said Chiwenga is a fake apostle, he sacrificed his wife and has not been in talking terms with his mother in law following the death of her daughter.