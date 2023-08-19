A shadow poll gives Mnangagwa edge over Chamisa

THE ruling party, Zanu-PF is poised to win the Wednesday harmonised elections by a landslide, a survey by a reputable think-tank has revealed.

The Centre for Electoral Democracy Trust, whose results were recently released, said opposition parties lag far behind the ruling party in popularity as Zanu-PF has many deliverables that transformed people’s lives in almost every sector of the socio-economic sphere.

Several other surveys have also predicted a Zanu-PF win.

In a pre-election observation survey report for the forthcoming 2023 general elections slated for Wednesday, the Centre for Electoral Democracy Trust said from the data collected Zanu-PF was leading in both Presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The survey showed that President Mnangagwa would lead the presidential race by 63,71 percent, Nelson Chamisa at 25,43 percent and Mwonzora at 1,26 percent, while 1,26 percent said would not vote and 8,07 percent refused to answer.

On parliamentary candidates, the national survey showed that Zanu-PF would lead by 65,23 percent, CCC at 25,52 percent, MDC-T at 1,44 percent and others at 0,63 percent while 7,18 percent have refused to answer.

The Centre for Electoral Democracy Trust said 80,3 percent of Zimbabweans said they were highly likely to vote and 12,7 percent said they were likely to vote, while 3,4 percent said they were highly unlikely to vote and 2,3 percent said they were unlikely to vote in the Wednesday polls.

In terms of Government performance, the survey said a majority felt it was encouraging and would propel the votes towards and all its candidates.

It says 15,1 percent of the survey population said Government performance was very good, 33,9 percent said it was good and 36,4 percent said it was fair.

On President Mnangagwa’s performance 18,3 percent said it very good, 36,8 percent said it was good and 32,9 percent said it was fair.

Data collection for the survey was conducted between 18 July to 1 August 2023, while the survey demographics included 51,7 percent female and 48,3 percent male.

The survey demographics in terms of age, those between 18 to 24 were 17 percent, 25 to 34 were 27 percent, 35 to 39 were 13,6 percent and 40+ accounted for 42,4 percent.

The Government has performed very well in different sectors of the economy and rolled out a total of 7 000 developmental projects across the country.

According to the “Compendium of projects implemented by the Second Republic (2018-2022)” issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet, 5 000 projects were completed while the remaining were ongoing as of December 2022.

Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, the continued imposition of illegal Western economic sanctions, climate change-induced disasters, and negative geo-political factors, the Second Republic achieved numerous development programmes and projects, which vary in scope, from national, provincial to community-based, empowerment and strategic projects were implemented across the country.

The projects are in sync with President Mnangagwa’s development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind as the country journeys towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

