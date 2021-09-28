Two more Zimbabweans escape from SA prison

TWO Zimbabweans broke out of a South African prison on Sunday evening.

The prisoners, Stanley Chiteya (38) and Dexter Tinashe escaped from police holding cells in Mahwelereng in South Africa’s Limpopo province with Mohammed Nassir (29), a Bangladesh national arrested for a murder that occurred in January 2021 and a local Joseph Hlongwane (37).

Chiteya and Tinashe were arrested for an armed robbery that occurred in November 2020.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said a manhunt for the four men was underway.

“Police were allegedly alerted by other inmates about the escape and immediately launched a manhunt. Investigations into the circumstances of the escape have already commenced. “The suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes and as a result, community members are advised not to attempt to arrest them if they have information about any of their whereabouts but must instead, contact the police,” he said.

Brigadier Mojapelo said those with information about the four accused persons should contact the nearest police station.

Recently, three other Zimbabweans escaped from another prison in Limpopo province along with two local men.

They were arrested two days later after hijacking a truck in Polokwane. – Chronicle