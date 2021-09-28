September inflation marginally rises

ZIMBABWE’S annual inflation stood at 51,55 percent for the month of September 2021 from 50,24 percent last month.

In recent months, the country’s annual inflation has been slowing down as monetary authorities projected a rate below 25 percent by year-end.

Latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) also indicate that the month-on-month rate of inflation for this month is 4,73 percent from 4,18 percent the previous month.

“The month-on-month inflation rate in September 2021 was 4,73 percent gaining 0,55 percentage points on the August 2021 rate of 4,18 percent,” said Zimstat.

“The year-on-year inflation rate for the month of September 2021 as measured by the all-items consumer price index stood at 51,55 percent,” it said.