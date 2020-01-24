State not ready to prosecute Sikhala

The state has requested the postponement of the trial of MDC legislator Job Sikhala indicating that it was not ready to prosecute him.

Sikhala faces treason charges.

In a statement Sikhala said “My Treason trial that was scheduled to kick off on Monday the 27th-31st of January 2020 has been moved to start on the 3rd of February to the 7th. This has been on the request of the State has indicated that their house is not yet in order. I have instructed my Legal Team to accept the change of dates and observe what the State is really up to.”