MDC Legislator Job Sikhala have described former Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu as a sellout.

Gutu ditched MDC to form form another MDCT with Khupe in the run up to 2018 elections.

He has again resigned from the MDCT.

“People’s struggle SELLOUT, l believe surely that our late leader Mr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai was sold out by this man. JUDAS ISCARIOT!” Sikhala tweeted Gutu’s picture with the message.