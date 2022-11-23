Police probe after bodies of 4 men found at scenic place in Mutoko

HARARE – Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of four men, suspected to be foreigners, were found in a bushy area in Mutoko, Mashonaland East.

Mutoko is on the Harare-Nyamapanda Road leading to the Nyamapanda gateway to Mozambique and Malawi.

Police said they were trying to establish how the bodies of the four, whose identities are unknown, ended up at the scenic Suswe Pass in Mutoko district.

In a statement on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Investigations conducted by the ZRP so far have established that the four male adults… are suspected foreigners who were being trafficked to another country.

“The victims are suspected to have suffocated in the container they were being transported in and their bodies were dumped in the area.”

In October, Malawian police discovered a mass grave where the bodies of 25 Ethiopian immigrants were found.

Twenty one bodies were exhumed in a Mzimba district forest after young boys reportedly detected a foul smell.

The next day four more bodies were found 5km from the grave. The travellers are believed to have been heading to South Africa after passing through several countries with porous borders. – ZimLive

