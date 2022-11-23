Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize in a two-horse race for ANC presidential race

Durban — On Tuesday it became apparent when former president Kgalema Motlanthe announced the top six for the upcoming ANC elective conference to be held at Nasrec in December, that the ANC presidential position is going to be a two-horse race. Before announcing the ANC top six nominees, Motlanthe said: “Today marks an important occasion in the history of the ANC as we announce the final list of nominees for the positions of the officials of the NEC as we prepare for elections during the 55th National Conference, which shall take place in Nasrec from December 16-20.

“The additional 200 nominees for the NEC will be announced as soon as the votes have been consolidated, audited and all nominees have been vetted and have confirmed their availability for election during the conference. “The nomination process started at the level of the ANC branches, and only branches that were in good standing and had achieved a quorum of 50% plus 1 qualified to nominate delegates and candidates for the various NEC positions. “Our records indicate that a total of 3 543 out of a grand total of 3 982 branches in good standing have held successful Branch General Meetings that produced the approved outcomes of the nominations for both branch delegates and NEC candidates.

“This effectively means that 89% of the ANC branches have successfully participated in the nomination process, thus comfortably surpassing the 70% threshold required for the National Conference to take place as per the ANC’s constitution. “In terms of the ANC’s constitution, the ANCWL and ANCYL are also treated as provinces regarding the NEC nomination processes. This situation resulted in the nominations by the leagues to be counted as a single nomination per league. “After nominations at the conference are read, 25% of voting delegates could support the addition of a nominee to the ballot paper.”

The following ANC leaders will be the focal point at the much-anticipated conference in December: President: Cyril Ramaphosa with 2 037 tallies, Dr Zweli Mkhize 916 tallies; for the position of deputy president nominations were Paul Mashatile with 1 791 tallies, Ronald Lamola with 427 tallies, and Oscar Mabuyane who received 397 nominations. The ANC Chair position saw Stanley Mathabatha with 1 492 votes, Gwede Mantashe with 979, and David Masondo with 501 nominations announced.

For the position of secretary general, Mdumiseni Ntuli tallied at 1 225, Pumullo Masuale at 889, and Fikile Mbalula receiving 749 nominations. For the deputy secretary general position Nomvula Mokonyane received 1 779 tallies, and Febe Potgieter got 905 nominations. The treasurer-general position saw Benjamin Chauke garnering 552 nominations, Pule Mabe with 428 nominations, and Mzwandile Masina a paltry 348.

