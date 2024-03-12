Police intensify drug, substance abuse fight

Spread the love

ZIMBABWEANS across the country have been urged to join hands and support the police in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

Speaking during an anti-drug and substance abuse awareness campaign in Beatrice at the weekend, the officer commanding police in Chivhu district, Chief Superintendent Hellena Mahonde, said the problem of drugs and substance abuse needed a holistic approach.

“We are gathered here so that we can put our heads together and find lasting solutions on the issue of drug and substance abuse affecting the youths and the old. Let us fight this problem together and completely remove it from our society.

“As a police officer, I see a lot of young people being arrested after committing various crimes like housebreaking, assault, or theft. Sometimes a parent would be at the police station, informing the police of the behaviour of the child and attributing his or her child’s criminal activities to drug abuse.

“So we have discovered that the effects of drug abuse do not affect the abuser alone. Their actions can also affect the whole family, their education status, and the community at large.

“The result, in most cases, is that those children will drop out of school and spend most of their time taking drugs. Some may have suicidal tendencies and end up taking their lives while some become violent and end up committing crimes like murder,” she said. – Herald

