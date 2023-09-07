Munatsi’s estate up for distribution

THE late Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) chief executive Douglas Tawanda Munatsi’s multi-million-dollar estate has been put under distribution.

His estate is open for a 21-day inspection beginning yesterday.

Munatsi, who was appointed Zida boss in 2019 after serving as BancABC CEO, died on November 29 last year after his Northfields flat in Harare caught fire.

His estate was listed among the 88 which were put on notice in a Government Gazette published on September 1 under the notices of liquidation and distribution accounts in terms of section 52 of the Administration of Estates Act [Chapter 6:01].

“Notice is hereby given that copies of liquidation and distribution accounts in the under-mentioned estates will be open for the inspection of all persons interested therein for a period of 21 days (or longer if stated) from the dates specified or from the date of publication hereof, whichever may be the later,” the notice read.

“Accounts will lie for inspection at the offices specified below. Objections to an account should be lodged with the Master, Harare, or the Assistant Master, Bulawayo, as the case may be.

“Should no objections be lodged to the account during the period of inspection, the executor concerned will proceed to make payments in accordance therewith.”

Munatsi owned a number of properties in and outside the country.

These include two massive residential properties in Borrowdale, which he was renting out, while he alternated staying between his rented penthouse and his Kunatsa Farm, in Matepatepa, Mashonaland Central province.

He also owned a mansion in Sandton, South Africa and another penthouse in Florida, the United States. – News Day

