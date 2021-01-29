Manhunt for driver who escaped from burning car

Police in Bulawayo are looking for a woman who disappeared when the car she was driving caught fire in Cowdray Park suburb recently. The woman who was driving a Toyota Corolla registration number ACK 5634 disappeared soon after it caught fire on Saturday.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade was called to the scene but by then the vehicle had been reduced to a shell.

The incident occurred just after the Cowdray Park rail level crossing and members of the public tried in vain to put out the fire using sand.

According to a witness who preferred not to be named, when the fire intensified, the woman driver abandoned the car and walked towards Cowdray Park suburb.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube confirmed the incident and said police were trying to locate the driver of the car or the owner.

He said they were also investigating whether the car was a stolen vehicle or not.

“Anyone who has information regarding the vehicle or the individual who was driving it should contact any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.