Man storms magistrate’s office, threatens to assault him

THERE was drama at Chipinge Magistrates’ Court last week on Thursday after an irate man stormed the resident magistrate, Mr Franklyn Mkwananzi’s office and threatened to assault him over his late father’s pending case.

Police swiftly reacted and arrested Promise Baiwa (42) who was armed with a metal spring.

Baiwa allegedly went to the Clerk of Court’s Office at Chipinge Magistrates’ Court last week on Wednesday and requested for the record of his late father’s lawsuit against ZBS Housing Scheme for unpaid work.

The matter is still pending before the High Court.

After feeling that he was not being adequately assisted by the Clerk of Court, the following day Baiwa went back to the court and requested to see Mr Mkwananzi.

It is alleged that Baiwa was told that Mr Mkwananzi was in a meeting and this incensed him.

Baiwa has since appeared before the same magistrate facing charges of disorderly conduct in a public place.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to October 22.

Baiwa was ordered to be examined by specialists to ascertain his mental status.

Public prosecutor, Mr Edmore Mahlanganise said on October 12, Baiwa who had visited the Chipinge Clerk of Court’s Office the previous day to check for his late father’s record came back to make a follow-up on the issue.

“The record is currently pending at High Court after he registered it through the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) platform. On the day in question, Baiwa visited the court to follow up on the record as advised on his previous visit.

“He was advised that the resident magistrate was in a meeting and he had to wait for him. This did not go well with Baiwa who proceeded to the resident magistrate’s office,” said Mr Mahlanganise.

It is alleged that Baiwa stormed into Mr Mkwananzi’s office while wielding a metal spring and confronted him.

He allegedly shouted that he wanted to deal with him for failing to give him the court papers he had requested.

“The accused ordered two other magistrates who were inside the office to move out so that he could deal with Mr Mkwananzi alone, but the two refused to do so.

“Police officers who were at the court learnt about the scuffle and swiftly reacted. They came and arrested the accused,” said Mr Mahlanganise. – Manica Post

