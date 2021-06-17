Justice Ndewere fired for gross incompetence

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Justice Erica Ndewere from office after she has been found guilty on two counts of misconduct by a tribunal which has recommended her removal as a judge.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa received the report this afternoon from the Justice Ndewere tribunal led by Retired Justice Professor Simbi Mubako.

Accordingly, the President in terms of section 187 (8) of the constitution, has removed Justice Ndewere from office with immediate effect.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the tribunal set up to investigate the conduct of Justice Ndewere found her guilty and recomended she be removed from office for gross incompetence.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa suspended Justice Erica Ndewere in November and appointed a three-member tribunal to investigate her for alleged misconduct following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The JSC accused Justice Ndewere of failure to clear her workload in reasonable time and failure to properly study the file on a thief’s conviction and sentence when she set aside a jail term.