Five million voters attainable- Mohadi

ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi has urged the party to accelerate the voter mobilisation exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a bid to consolidate gains made so far in the mobilisation of voters ahead of 2023 general elections, Kembo Mohadi met with heads of departments and politburo members in Harare this Tuesday.

He expressed confidence that the party will achieve its targets given the work that has been done so far.

You recall that I was assigned to run the affairs of the party, I called them to discuss the expectations of the President. The mobilisation strategy is being implemented and plans are on the ground. We have set ourselves a target of five million voters and I am confident that we will achieve the target, he said.

He also spoke on preparations for the ZANU PF Annual People’s Conference set to be held in October.

The party is prepared and people are on the ground in Mashonaland Central and we are ready for the Annual People’s Conference. It is coming early why because we used to have our conference in December but we would be disturbed by rains, added Mohadi.

ZANU PF is targeting five million voters in the 2023 general elections and teams are set to be deployed this weekend for the cell verification exercise. – ZBC