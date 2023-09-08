Gutu CCC polling agents arrested for assault

GUTU – Two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) polling agents for Ward 9 in Gutu Central were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a suspected thief.

What baffles the two, however, is that when the alleged assault happened at Zvavahera Business Centre, there were more than six men involved but when the issue became a Police case it was the CCC members who were picked out.

Zvavahera and many parts of Gutu are currently ravaged by stock theft which the Police in the area have failed to get on top of because of a lack of vehicles.

Magistrate Mitchell Panavanhu yesterday postponed the trial of Taurai Mawere (31) of Mubaiwa Village and Tapuwa Chidhanguro (44) of Munatsi Village under Chief Gutu.

The complainant is George Chiwara (28) of Hapagarwe Village under Chief Munyaradzi and the incident happened at 10 pm on August 26, 2023.

Circumstances are that the duo demanded Chiwara’s particulars after suspecting that he was a stock thief. An argument ensued and the duo allegedly slapped Chiwara several times.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...